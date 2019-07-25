In photos: Europe's 2nd extreme heat wave of the summer

Europeans are sweltering through a second record-breaking heat wave in as many months.
The big picture: All-time-high temperatures are being shattered in France, the Netherlands and Belgium, as Brits brace for what's forecast to be the hottest day ever in some parts of England Thursday, as the weather system spreads across the continent. Here's how Europeans are trying to stay cool, in photos.
People pack the beach at Zinnowitz on the island of Usedom in the Baltic Sea, northern Germany. Photo: Stefan Sauer/AFP/Getty Images People enjoy a water fight on the Malieveld, in The Hague city center, in the Netherlands. Photo: Phil Nijhuis/AFP/Getty Images People cool off in the fountains of Place Flagey in Brussels, Belgium on July 24, 2019. Barry Island in Wales, one of the settings for the "Late Late Show" host James Corden's BBC sitcom "Gavin and Stacey." Photo: Mark Hawkins/Composed Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images