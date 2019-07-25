New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

In photos: Europe's 2nd extreme heat wave of the summer

People queue to dive into the landmark sea pool of Saint-Malo, Brittany.
The Saint-Malo sea pool is a popular destination for people in Brittany, France. Photo: Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Europeans are sweltering through a second record-breaking heat wave in as many months.

The big picture: All-time-high temperatures are being shattered in France, the Netherlands and Belgium, as Brits brace for what's forecast to be the hottest day ever in some parts of England Thursday, as the weather system spreads across the continent. Here's how Europeans are trying to stay cool, in photos.

People crowd the beach at Zinnowitz on the island of Usedom in the Baltic Sea, northern Germany.
People pack the beach at Zinnowitz on the island of Usedom in the Baltic Sea, northern Germany. Photo: Stefan Sauer/AFP/Getty Images
People cool off as they enjoy a water fight on the Malieveld, in The Hague city center, on July 24
People enjoy a water fight on the Malieveld, in The Hague city center, in the Netherlands. Photo: Phil Nijhuis/AFP/Getty Images
People cool off in the water of a fountain in Place Flagey, Brussels, Belgium
People cool off in the fountains of Place Flagey in Brussels, Belgium on July 24, 2019.
evellers enjoy the heatwave at Barry Island beach.
Barry Island in Wales, one of the settings for the "Late Late Show" host James Corden's BBC sitcom "Gavin and Stacey." Photo: Mark Hawkins/Composed Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
