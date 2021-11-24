Sign up for our daily briefing

European health agency urges expanding COVID booster shot access

A woman in Slovakia recieving the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19. Photo: VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) recommended booster shots for all adults in a statement on Wednesday, as COVID-19 reaches new daily highs throughout the continent.

The big picture: Slovakia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Hungary all reported new daily highs in infections on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

  • Less than 70% of the EU population has been vaccinated for COVID-19, per the statement.
  • The World Health Organization warned that Europe was "back at the epicenter of the pandemic," earlier this month.

The ECDC recommended booster shots for all adults, with adults over 40 and healthcare workers being prioritized.

What they're saying: "Motivating people to follow these measures is even more important as we move towards winter and the festive season when more people will travel and gather indoors," ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said in the statement on Wednesday.

  • Ammon added that until more of the population gets immunized soon, "non-pharmaceutical interventions," such as masks "must continue to remain part of our daily routine."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - World

New Zealand to reopen to vaccinated foreign travelers from April

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on Monday. Photo: Mark Mitchell - Pool/Getty Images

New Zealand will reopen to most international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 next year, in a gradual lifting of border restrictions that have been in place since March 2020.

Why it matters: NZ imposed some of the world's toughest pandemic measures and largely contained the virus to managed hotel quarantine facilities for returning New Zealand residents. Its economy had rebounded before Delta arrived in August and domestic restrictions returned.

Rebecca Falconer
Aug 12, 2021 - World

New Zealand to gradually reopen to the world next year

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a July press conference in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced plans Thursday to reopen the country's borders in 2022 while maintaining a COVID-19 elimination strategy — with vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries not required to quarantine.

Why it matters: New Zealand has some of the lowest coronavirus rates in the world, reporting fewer than 2,900 infections and 26 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. It's detected no community cases for 166 days, containing COVID-19 to managed quarantine facilities.

Margaret TalevTina Reed
Nov 23, 2021 - Health

The Thanksgiving bouncers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

No one really wants this job, but millions of households may need their own Thanksgiving bouncer. The cover charge is a negative COVID test, done ahead of arrival or outside the front door.

Why it matters: Normalizing rapid tests is a practical way to help extended families feel a little more normal around the holiday dinner table.

