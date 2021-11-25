Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-11-25

EU drug regulator recommends Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids

Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Photo: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The European Union's drug regulatory agency on Thursday recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Driving the news: The European Medicines Agency said the dose for kids "will be lower than that used in people aged 12 and above," per a press release from the agency.

  • They cited a study in children ages 5 to 11 that found the vaccine to be 90.7% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.
  • The recommendation will be sent to the European Commission, which will issue a final decision.

The big picture: The announcement comes after the CDC earlier this month recommended Pfizer shots for kids of the same age group.

What to watch: Pfizer and BioNTech said they have submitted requests for authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine for kids to other regulators around the world.

  • The companies say they also expect initial pivotal data from their ongoing clinical trial in children 2 to 5 years old this quarter and in kids aged 6 months to 2 years in the first quarter of 2022.

Noah Garfinkel
19 hours ago - Health

European health agency urges expanding COVID booster shot access

A woman in Slovakia recieving the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19. Photo: VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) recommended booster shots for all adults in a statement on Wednesday, as COVID-19 reaches new daily highs throughout the continent.

The big picture: Slovakia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Hungary all reported new daily highs in infections on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Axios
Updated Nov 23, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Booster snafu: Shots lagged data by months — The next big bottleneck in the global vaccination effort — FDA endorses Pfizer, Moderna boosters for all adults.
  2. Health: The Thanksgiving bouncers — Axios-Ipsos poll: Thanksgiving roulette — Experts criticize CDC's language on vaccine boosters — America's Thanksgiving gamble.
  3. Politics: Biden administration asks appeals court to reinstate vaccine mandate — Michigan recommends face masks for all residents amid surge.
  4. Education: A COVID strategy backfires at schools — Schools across the U.S. offer vaccine drivesBenefits of in-person school outweigh risks, study finds.
  5. World: New Zealand to reopen to vaccinated foreign travelers from April — Kenya imposes widespread restrictions on the unvaccinated — U.K. extends booster shots to over-40s.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Noah Garfinkel
19 hours ago - World

Italy announces new COVID restrictions for the unvaccinated

Doctors at work in triage before administering the third dose of the COVID vaccine in Molfetta, Italy. Photo: Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy announced new COVID restrictions on Wednesday — barring unvaccinated people from dining indoors, attending shows, sports events, public ceremonies and entering nightclubs starting in December, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: It follows a trend of public officials around the world imposing restrictions on unvaccinated people, as nations have struggled to get shots in arms, writes Axios' Shawna Chen.

