EU drug regulator recommends Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids

The European Union's drug regulatory agency on Thursday recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Driving the news: The European Medicines Agency said the dose for kids "will be lower than that used in people aged 12 and above," per a press release from the agency.

They cited a study in children ages 5 to 11 that found the vaccine to be 90.7% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

The recommendation will be sent to the European Commission, which will issue a final decision.

The big picture: The announcement comes after the CDC earlier this month recommended Pfizer shots for kids of the same age group.

What to watch: Pfizer and BioNTech said they have submitted requests for authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine for kids to other regulators around the world.