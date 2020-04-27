1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Experts say EU's coronavirus recovery should include green energy investments

Ben Geman

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

European Union advisers are requiring that economic recovery measures for the coronavirus pandemic be in line with climate policy with low-carbon investments, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: It's the latest wrinkle in growing calls to orient huge financial recovery packages in Europe and elsewhere toward low-carbon industries.

  • On Friday, the International Energy Agency and Denmark hosted a virtual meeting on the topic that included officials from European nations, India, Canada, Indonesia and elsewhere.
  • And this week, an annual meeting of environment ministers from over 30 countries, called the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, will focus on "how to organise a 'green' economic recovery after the acute phase of the pandemic is over," the BBC reports.

But, but, but: In the U.S., GOP lawmakers and President Trump have pushed back against some Democrats' efforts to include provisions in the coronavirus response packages that would help shore up jeopardized renewables projects.

  • However, if brewing administration plans to aid distressed oil companies contain provisions that require congressional approval, there could be openings for a compromise on the topics.

Go deeper: Coronavirus could spark 500K green energy job losses

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Markets rallied in Asia Monday as several countries look to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 2.4%.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 868,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Several state and city authorities eased restrictions this weekend, as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to rise along with the death toll in the U.S.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 965,900 people and killed over 54,800 in the United States, with 26,732 new cases and 1,092 deaths reported Sunday, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 107,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Monday morning.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Jonathan Swan

White House to shift to economic message on coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The White House plans to shift its coronavirus messaging toward boosting the economy and highlighting "success stories" of businesses, reducing its public emphasis on health statistics, according to two officials familiar with the planning.

Driving the news: The Coronavirus Task Force — and the doctors who've become household names, Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci — "will continue but take a back seat to the forward-looking, 'what's next' message," a White House official told Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 18 hours ago - Health