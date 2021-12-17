Sign up for our daily briefing

UN human rights council to investigate abuses in Ethiopia

Ethiopian security forces patrol the street after the Ethiopian army took control of Hayktown of Amhara city from the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Ethiopia on December 16. Photo: Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday voted to create an independent commission to investigate human rights violations in Ethiopia.

Why it matters: The move comes amid a deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia, where thousands have been killed and millions of others have fled due to a yearlong conflict between the federal government and rebel forces, particularly in the Tigray region, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The resolution, held at the request of the European Union, passed despite objections from Ethiopia, which called the investigation politically motivated and insisted on its "unreserved commitment" to human rights, according to the UN.

  • Delegates at the special session were told that nine in 10 people in the northern region of Tigray require humanitarian assistance.

State of play: Likely more than 400,000 people in Tigray live in famine-like conditions, according to Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif, who added that limited aid has been permitted into the region since June.

  • The commissioner also said that at least two million people across Tigray, Amhara and Afar have been displaced due to conflict and "many of them are not receiving the assistance they need to stay alive," per the UN.
  • There are also increasing concerns over mass arrests and detainment of ethnic Tigrayans, journalists and UN staff, potentially triggered by a nationwide state of emergency announced on Nov. 2.
  • "While some of those arrested over the past six weeks have been released, we estimate that between 5,000 and 7,000 remain detained, including nine UN staff members," the deputy UN rights chief said.

What they're saying: "The global paralysis on Ethiopia's armed conflict has emboldened human rights abusers to act with impunity and left communities at risk of feeling abandoned," Human Rights Watch's Laetitia Bader said in a report published jointly this week by HRW and Amnesty International. 

State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday said the U.S. "is gravely concerned by unconfirmed new reports alleging mass detentions, killings, and forced expulsions of ethnic Tigrayans in western Tigray by Amhara security forces."

  • "We urge the Ethiopian authorities to investigate these reports to determine their veracity and to commit to inclusive, transparent processes to hold responsible those accountable," Price said.
  • "We call on all armed actors in Ethiopia to renounce and end violence against civilians."  

Go deeper: There will be no airlift: U.S. urges Americans to leave Ethiopia now

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Dec 16, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Senate passes Uyghur forced labor bill

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a rare bipartisan compromise, the Senate unanimously passed a bill punishing the Chinese government for its genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities — and agreed to hold a vote later on Thursday to confirm Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China.

Driving the news: The Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act, which passed the House on Tuesday, would ban all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang unless the U.S. government determines with "clear and convincing evidence" that they were not made with forced labor.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Dec 16, 2021 - World

U.S. sanctions Chinese tech companies over abuse of Uyghurs

U.S. President Joe Biden listens while meeting virtually with Xi Jinping on Nov. 15. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Department of Commerce added several Chinese research institutes and tech companies to an export blacklist Thursday for developing technologies that China can use to repress ethnic and religious minority groups in the country.

Why it matters: The new sanctions are the Biden administration's latest move to hold China accountable for what the U.S. has described as a genocide against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang province. The list bars U.S. companies from selling technology to the marked companies without a license.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police gets more than 5 years in prison

Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A capitol rioter from Florida has been sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: The sentence handed down to 54-year-old Robert Palmer is the longest given for any Capitol riot defendant so far.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

