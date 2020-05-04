1 hour ago - Sports

ESPN will televise South Korean baseball league

Fadel Allassan

Yoo Gang-nam of LG Twins bats during the preseason game between LG Twins and Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on April 21, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

ESPN will broadcast Korean Baseball Organization games, starting with the season opener on Tuesday, the network announced.

The big picture: Monday's announcement comes as most U.S. sports have shut down because of the coronavirus. The South Korean league, which was originally scheduled to begin in late March, was delayed until this Tuesday. The deal gives ESPN exclusive English-language coverage of the league as part of an agreement with Eclat Media Group.

After the opener, ESPN will stream six regular-season games a week.

What they're saying: "We have a long-standing history of documenting the game of baseball and we're excited to deliver these live events to sports fans," said Burke Magnus, ESPN's executive vice president of programming.

"During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring consolation to the communities and provide guidelines to the world of sports. I am pleased that the KBO League can be introduced globally and hope this can be an opportunity for the development of our league and the sport."
— KBO commissioner Un-Chan Chung

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 3,544,281 — Total deaths: 248,816 — Total recoveries — 1,136,803Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,166,083 — Total deaths: 67,913 — Total recoveries — 180,303 — Total tested: 7,123,222Map.
  3. Congress: Why Congress is lagging on remote voting amid the pandemic.
  4. Public health: FDA promises coronavirus vaccine will meet high safety standards
  5. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

CDC privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting that by June 1, the U.S. will see a surge in daily new coronavirus cases from about 25,000 to 200,000, and an increase in daily deaths from about 1,750 to about 3,000, according to an internal document obtained by the New York Times.

Why it matters: The internal modeling comes as the federal government and individual states have been working to reopen parts of the economy after a seven-week shutdown.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow31 mins ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Senate secretary says it does not have authority to release Biden records on Tara Reade

Photo: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The secretary of the Senate said Monday that it cannot comply with Joe Biden's request to release any documents pertaining to a sexual harassment complaint that Tara Reade allegedly made against him in 1993.

The state of play: The office said it had been advised by the Senate's legal counsel that it "has no discretion to disclose" any information pertaining to Reade because of confidentiality requirements under federal law.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy