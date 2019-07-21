ESPN reminded its employees in an internal memo to refrain from expressing political opinions on air after radio host Dan Le Batard denounced President Trump's racist tweets and chants of "send her back" directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar at a recent rally, the AP reports.

The big picture: Le Batard's comments challenged the network's no-politics policy, which was brought into the media spotlight 2 years ago when former anchor Jemele Hill tweeted that Trump was a "white supremacist" and a "bigot," prompting the White House to demand she be fired. Hill apologized and was suspended, and now works at The Atlantic covering the intersection of sports, race and culture. ESPN has yet to publicly announce any repercussions for Le Batard's comments.