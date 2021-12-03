Interview: Malika Andrews' meteoric rise at ESPN

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Interview: Malika Andrews' meteoric rise at ESPN

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

ESPN's Malika Andrews. Photo: Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Malika Andrews' meteoric rise began in the NBA bubble, where she was ESPN's lead reporter at just 25 years old. 16 months later, she finds herself anchoring ESPN's daily show, "NBA Today."

What's happening: Axios spoke with Andrews about her bubble experience, the transition from sideline to studio, and what it's like working with the "NBA Today" family.

What's the transition from reporter to anchor been like?

I'm a worrier and a perfectionist, and live television is like the antithesis of that, so it's been an interesting sort of push-pull of what I forgive myself for and what I don't. But it's been fun. I have a whole newfound respect for anyone who has hosted a five-day-a-week show.
One of the biggest adjustments has been the schedule. I used to be up late after games, and now my schedule's flip-flopped because we start getting ready for the show at 6am.

What's it like covering the NBA through the lens of an hour-long daily show? It's a bit like a reality show sometimes, is it not?

Covering the NBA is about covering people. I think that's why it's sometimes compared to a reality show — because you actually get the chance to know the characters, not just the teams.
That's why it's so important to go to games and really invest time in the league and its people. That's the foundation of covering the NBA — relationships.

Looking back on the NBA bubble: What was that experience like living alongside the teams you were covering?

I look back at the bubble as a net positive. Maybe it's because of how my career continued to go from there. Maybe it's because I got to cover things that aren't often the central focus in sports. But going through that experience [with the players] created a different sort of trust.
Also — and I'm not proud of this — it was my first Disney Park experience! I grew up in California, I'm a Disney employee, and I have never been to a park, outside of living in one for 107 days. So now I'm on a mission to go for real.

Working on a daily TV show is a bit like being in a family. What's the "NBA Today" dynamic like?

It's definitely like a family. Our producer brought bagels today, I brought cookies. We have a family dinner tomorrow night. And that's what makes it fun — we all really enjoy being around each other.
Richard [Jefferson] is like the sarcastic uncle of the group, Perk [Kendrick Perkins] is the good time that just makes you laugh. Zach [Lowe] is like your grumpy second-cousin, Ramona [Shelburne] is the chatterbox aunt, Chiney [Ogwumike] is the cousin who everyone wants to be friends with because she's the coolest.
And I'm the mom that's like, "All right, everybody, make sure you buckle your seatbelt! Get some greens on the side! Kendrick, you can't just have pasta salad."

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Job gains slow sharply as U.S. adds 210k jobs in November

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate plummeted to 4.2% from 4.6%.

Why it matters: Job gains slowed sharply, but the labor market recovery remains on track.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Elon Musk's mega-billion bounty

Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Here's how insanely rich Elon Musk is: He has unloaded $10 billion of his stock in the past month — and could do that 15+ more times given his silos of shares.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
4 hours ago - Technology
Column / Signal Boost

Huawei sanctions snarled chip supply chains

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The largely successful U.S. effort to hobble China's Huawei has benefitted a host of other tech companies — from smartphone makers such as Apple and Xiaomi to chipmakers like Qualcomm to network vendors including Nokia and Ericsson.

Yes, but: The massive disruption to the industry furthered an industry wide mismatch between supply and demand, exacerbating the global chip shortage.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow