ESPN college football reporter dies at 34

Edward Aschoff, a dapper, gregarious ESPN college football reporter, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, "after a brief illness" signaled by a tweet from 20 days ago.
The big picture: The native of Oxford, Miss., tweeted: "Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some[one] who never gets sick and has a very good immune system? Asking for two friends … my lungs."
- "Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy," ESPN said.
Five days before the tweet about pneumonia, Aschoff had noted that it was "freezing" as he covered Ohio State v. Michigan.
- Before the game, he tweeted a picture of Michigan Stadium, "The Big House": "Cross this one off the bucket list."
"A talented storyteller," ESPN writes, "Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network after covering recruiting and Florida football for The Gainesville Sun."
- "A graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff had a keen sense of humor and connected with many he crossed paths with, be it professionally or personally."
- "His witty picks columns in the SEC blog were must-reads, and he oftentimes poked fun at himself about everything from his cat, Meeko, to his love of soccer."
