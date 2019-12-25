ESPN college football reporter dies at 34

Edward Aschoff, a dapper, gregarious ESPN college football reporter, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, "after a brief illness" signaled by a tweet from 20 days ago.

The big picture: The native of Oxford, Miss., tweeted: "Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some[one] who never gets sick and has a very good immune system? Asking for two friends … my lungs."