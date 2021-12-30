Eric Adams: NYC private employer vaccine mandate will stay in place

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced during a press briefing Thursday that his administration will keep the city's vaccine mandate for private employers.

Why it matters: The mandate was announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier this month, who touted it as a "first-in-the-nation measure." The mandate went into effect on Monday and applies to approximately 184,000 businesses.

The big picture: Adams' announcement cleared up some lingering confusion about whether the mandate would remain in place once Adams takes office on Jan. 1, the New York Times reported.