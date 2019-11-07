Equity and M&A deals plummet in tough Q3

Adapted from S&P Global; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. and global dealmaking slowed significantly in the third quarter, with equity and merger and acquisition announcements "plummeting" year over year and quarter over quarter, according to the latest data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

By the numbers: The global total value raised from equity deals fell 37.1% quarter over quarter and 29.4% year over year to $91.85 billion.