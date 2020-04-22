1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Equity funds saw greater losses in Q1 than all of 2008

Dion Rabouin
Data: Lipper Refinitiv; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Between price declines and investor redemptions, the value of stock mutual funds and ETFs held by U.S. investors declined by $3.6 trillion during the first quarter.

Why it matters: Not only is the number a record high for a quarter, it's higher than any full year on record, according to data from Lipper Refinitiv.

By the numbers: The decline in equity fund value during the quarter is over $700 billion more than was seen in 2008 during the Great Recession.

  • The average equity fund posted a 22.3% decline during the quarter, data show.

On the other side: Institutional and retail money market funds drew $702 billion of inflows during the quarter, more than the inflows for the entire year in 2008.

