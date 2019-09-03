Details: EQT says it has around €40 billion in fee-paying AUM, spread over 19 active funds. It plans to raise at least €500 million via a 20% float, not including possible stock sales by insiders like the founding Wallenberg family.

The bottom line: This has been telegraphed for months, but it's still a bit surprising that EQT is going the IPO route. Many publicly-traded private equity firms have seen their stock prices stagnate, thus sparking a cottage industry of private stake sales.