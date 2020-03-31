EPA and DOT to unveil new gas mileage and carbon emissions rules

The Transportation Department and the EPA are scheduled to unveil final rules Tuesday that set vehicle mileage and carbon emissions requirements through model year 2026 — but the battle over these regulations is not over.

Why it matters: Transportation overtook electric power as the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions a few years ago, but the new rules are slated to be far weaker than the Obama-era requirements they're replacing.

The big picture, via AP:

"The Trump administration says the looser mileage standards will allow consumers to keep buying the less fuel-efficient SUVs that U.S. drivers have favored for years."

"Opponents say it will kill several hundred more Americans a year through dirtier air, compared to the Obama standards."

The intrigue: Today's unveiling is just the end of one phase in the fight over vehicle standards, and there's lots of uncertainty ahead.

The rules will be the subject of a lengthy court battle as environmentalists and California officials push back.

If Joe Biden wins in November's presidential election, his administration would seek to impose tougher requirements.

The industry is split, with four automakers — Ford, VW, Honda and BMW — reaching a preliminary deal with California last year to meet tougher standards than the White House is contemplating.