England sets £10,000 fine for breaking self-isolation rules

People in England will be fined up to £10,000 (about $12,917) if they're caught not following requests to self-isolate beginning on Sept. 28, according to BBC.

The state of play: The fine will start at £1,000 and could rise up to £10,000 for repeat offenders, and for the worst offenses. The new fines "could risk a backlash from sections of the public and some Conservative MPs," according to the Independent.

The big picture: The rules require people to self-isolate if they test positive for coronavirus or have been traced to have had close contact with someone who has. They come as the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe have been facing the threat of a second wave of infections, with the U.K. recording a 121% increase in new cases over the last 14 days, according to the New York Times.

What they're saying: "If everybody follows the rules then we can avoid further national lockdown," U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on the BBC Sunday, declaring that the country is at a "tipping point and we have a choice."