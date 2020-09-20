2 hours ago - World

England sets £10,000 fine for breaking self-isolation rules

Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

People in England will be fined up to £10,000 (about $12,917) if they're caught not following requests to self-isolate beginning on Sept. 28, according to BBC.

The state of play: The fine will start at £1,000 and could rise up to £10,000 for repeat offenders, and for the worst offenses. The new fines "could risk a backlash from sections of the public and some Conservative MPs," according to the Independent.

The big picture: The rules require people to self-isolate if they test positive for coronavirus or have been traced to have had close contact with someone who has. They come as the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe have been facing the threat of a second wave of infections, with the U.K. recording a 121% increase in new cases over the last 14 days, according to the New York Times.

What they're saying: "If everybody follows the rules then we can avoid further national lockdown," U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on the BBC Sunday, declaring that the country is at a "tipping point and we have a choice."

  • "The best way we can fight this virus is by everyone following the rules and self-isolating if they’re at risk of passing on coronavirus," added Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
  • "We need to do all we can to control the spread of this virus, to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming infected, and to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Mike Allen
Politics & Policy

Democrats' Armageddon option

A makeshift memorial outside the Supreme Court yesterday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Furious Democrats are considering total war — profound changes to two branches of government, and even adding stars to the flag — if Republicans jam through a Supreme Court nominee, then lose control of the Senate.

On the table: Adding Supreme Court justices ... eliminating the Senate's 60-vote threshold to end filibusters ... and statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico. "If he holds a vote in 2020, we pack the court in 2021," Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) tweeted.

Mike Allen
Politics & Policy

Democrats' "just win" option

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Polls increasingly point to Democrats winning the Senate.

Why it matters: Republicans had been optimistic about holding on to the Senate even if President Trump lost. But they know they could be swamped by a blue wave.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 30,814,638 — Total deaths: 957,632— Total recoveries: 21,068,829Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 6,766,724 — Total deaths: 199,268 — Total recoveries: 2,577,446 — Total tests: 94,211,463Map.
  3. Politics: Trump's health secretary asserts control over all new rules, including for vaccines In reversal, CDC again recommends coronavirus testing for asymptomatic people.
  4. Education: What we overlooked in the switch to remote learning
  5. Health: The dwindling chances of eliminating COVID-19.
  6. World: Guatemalan president tests positive for COVID-19 — The countries painting their pandemic recoveries green.
