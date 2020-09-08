England to limit social gatherings to 6 as coronavirus cases surge

Group gatherings larger than six people will be banned in England as the country struggles with a rising number of coronavirus cases, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam said this week that citizens had "relaxed too much" over the summer, warning of "a bumpy ride over the next few months" unless people started taking the virus seriously again.

The state of play: The rule takes effect on September 14, threatening fines up to £3,200 ($4,150) for those who do not comply. It applies to both indoor and outdoor social gatherings, as well as those at pubs and restaurants.