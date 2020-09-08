2 hours ago - Health

England to limit social gatherings to 6 as coronavirus cases surge

Photo: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Group gatherings larger than six people will be banned in England as the country struggles with a rising number of coronavirus cases, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam said this week that citizens had "relaxed too much" over the summer, warning of "a bumpy ride over the next few months" unless people started taking the virus seriously again.

The state of play: The rule takes effect on September 14, threatening fines up to £3,200 ($4,150) for those who do not comply. It applies to both indoor and outdoor social gatherings, as well as those at pubs and restaurants.

  • It does not apply to schools, workplaces or coronavirus-secure weddings, funerals or sports.
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "It is absolutely critical that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics — washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms."

Rebecca Falconer
22 hours ago - World

Spain sets coronavirus record as U.K. and France also see surges

A woman with her dog in Pamplona, Spain, during a protest Sunday against the Spanish government's actions during the pandemic. Photo: Elsa A Bravo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in Spain on Monday surpassed 500,000, after the country confirmed some 26,000 new infections over the weekend — and the U.K. and France are also reporting surges.

Why it matters: Spain is the first country in Western Europe to surpass half a million COVID-19 cases. There is growing concern that Europe is experiencing a second wave of infections, with cases surging over the summer.

Axios
Updated 21 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Tennis world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty said she won't go to Paris to defend her French Open tennis title because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What she's saying: "It has been a difficult decision to make," the Australian said in a statement. "There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with Covid. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia."

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
15 hours ago - Health

The college coronavirus meltdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Tens of thousands of college students across the country have gotten infected with the coronavirus, and thousands more are being sent home to potentially spread the virus to their families and communities.

Why it matters: These concentrated outbreaks — and any subsequent mishandling of them — could fuel larger outbreaks across the country as we head into a fall that's already expected to be extremely difficult.

