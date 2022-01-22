Sign up for our daily briefing

Why you're seeing so much coverage of empty American grocery shelves

Neil Irwin

Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

A recurring thread of press coverage suggests that American grocery stores are starting to have so many empty shelves that they resemble the despondent Soviet-era world of scarce food.

Yes, but: It's not so simple. Overall, product availability is consistent with its levels over the entirety of the pandemic — though there are reasons people may be feeling shortage more acutely.

Why it matters: People want to buy the groceries and other goods they need, when they want them. In the pandemic world, that isn't always happening — which fuels a sense that the economy is broken.

By the numbers: According to the IRI Supply Index, 86% of grocery products were available last week, as were 90% of other consumer packaged goods.

  • If you went to an average store, nine of the 10 things you wanted to buy were there. On average, at least.

The Biden administration is following these numbers closely. Brian Deese, the president's National Economic Council director, tweeted the IRI numbers Wednesday as evidence that the empty shelves narrative is overblown.

  • The 89% rate of overall product availability last week was consistent with levels throughout the last two years of pandemic, it's still below the 93% to 95% levels that retailers aimed for before the pandemic.

Moreover, variance in product availability across different products and in different locations has increased, said Krishnakumar Davey, president for client engagement at the research firm. So for certain products in certain markets, shortages really are severe.

  • Across all markets, only 49% of products in the baking needs category were available in early January, and that was only 34% in the localities with the lowest numbers. Cream cheese, sports drinks and salty snacks were also in comparatively short supply.

The bottom line: Grocery availability isn't getting worse overall in recent weeks, but it has remained stubbornly below pre-pandemic levels — and it's no wonder that is making shoppers cranky.

Neil Irwin
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The hard math behind America's labor shortage

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Congressional Budget Office; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, the pandemic has created unusual temporary labor market dynamics. But in the bigger picture, the 2010s were a golden age for companies seeking cheap labor. The 2020s are not.

The big picture: In the 2010s, the massive millennial generation was entering the workforce, the massive baby bo0m generation was still hard at work, and there was a multi-year hangover from the deep recession caused by the global financial crisis.

Oriana Gonzalez
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Advocates fret Roe v. Wade's 49th anniversary could be its last

Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March Inc

As Saturday marks the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court's landmark decision that legalized abortion access in the U.S., advocates warn the ruling is "more at risk now than ever."

The big picture: The Supreme Court in December heard a challenge to a Mississippi 15-week abortion ban that could throw Roe's survival into question, or at least narrow its scope.

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Pfizer and Moderna boosters overwhelmingly prevent Omicron hospitalizations, CDC finds — Omicron pushes COVID deaths toward 2,000 per day — The pandemic-proof health care giant.
  2. Vaccines: The case for Operation Warp Speed 2.0 — Starbucks drops worker vaccine or test requirement after SCOTUS ruling — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America.
  3. Politics: Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" by Biden on anti-mask school policies — Federal judge blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers.
  4. World: American Airlines flight to London forced to turn around over mask dispute — WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year — Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older — Austria approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults.
  5. Variant tracker
