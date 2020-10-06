2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Employment in services is starting to return

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Institute for Supply Management; Chart: Axios Visuals

Purchasing managers indexes have been buoyant in recent months and in August the employment component on the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing survey turned positive after five straight months of readings below 50.

What it means: PMI surveys ask businesses whether conditions are improving or worsening and then produce an index that measures the sentiment of the sector.

  • While overall PMI readings on both manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes had shown V-shaped recoveries in recent months, unemployment has lagged.
  • September's jobs report showed the services sector was the largest industry in terms of gains, led by leisure/hospitality and retail trade, which added 318,000 and 142,400 jobs, respectively.

The overall services index hit 57.8, 0.9 percentage points higher than the August reading of 56.9, but below the July reading of 58.1.

Oct 5, 2020 - Economy & Business

What's underneath the latest jobs report

Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report was one of the best jobs growth numbers in history, but taken in context the expected number was abysmal.

  • The U.S. added 661,000 jobs for the month, less than half of the 1.4 million added in August, and a bit more than a third of the 1.7 million added in July.
Oct 5, 2020 - Economy & Business

Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of people considered long-term unemployed has made a worrying bounce in recent months, as Friday's jobs report showed 3.8 million people had lost their jobs permanently in September.

Why it matters: That's almost twice as many as at the height of the pandemic in April.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The oil industry is facing a long jobs slump

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The oil, gas and chemicals industry shed 107,000 U.S. jobs in March–August as the pandemic hit prices and the wider economy, marking the fastest rate of layoffs in industry history, Deloitte analysts said.

Why it matters: Their new report released Monday warns that the sector's employment may remain depressed for a long time.

