Half of employers still mandating vaccines after SCOTUS ruling

The Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate is history, but about half of U.S. employers are proceeding with one anyway.

By the numbers: Nearly a quarter of employers are already requiring vaccinations without a testing option despite the Supreme Court scrapping the Biden mandate, according to the Jan. 27 poll by human resources consultancy Mercer.

13% are requiring vaccines or regular testing.

Another 8% are requiring vaccines due to federal or state rules that remain in place, while 6% have plans to implement a mandate.

Yes, but: 42% of employers have no plans for a mandate.