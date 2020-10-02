1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Dark clouds form in emerging markets

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Investors had been returning to emerging market assets in the second quarter and earlier in the third this year, but new data from the Institute of International Finance show a strong reversal that rivals the outflows seen after the 2013 taper tantrum and the 2015 Chinese currency devaluation scare.

Driving the news: JPMorgan strategists said they sold out of some EM assets ahead of expected uncertainty caused by the U.S. presidential election, adding that the president's coronavirus diagnosis could pull forward volatility.

The recovery: IIF estimates EM securities attracted around $2.1 billion in September, up from $0.7 billion in August.

  • EMTA, the Emerging Markets Trading Association, reported earlier this week that EM debt trading volume in Q2 stood at $1.31 trillion, an 8% increase from the same period in 2019, while down 12% from $1.49 trillion reported in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Local currency debt, which is considered riskier, also saw an increase from 2019 figures, rising 16% in the second quarter from the same period in 2019.

The relapse: IIF economists have seen a "fresh bout of market turmoil," arising in trading activity in recent weeks due to uncertainty about the U.S. election, a rejuvenated dollar and lingering questions about COVID-19.

  • The data found high-frequency outflows from EM in the final weeks of September that rivaled the taper tantrum and devaluation scare, two of the biggest negative events in modern history for EM, and some countries are seeing selling pressure continue to build.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Mike Pence tests negative for coronavirusTrump's coronavirus diagnosis presents America with new clear, present dangers.
  2. Health: Age and obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection Health officials urge flu shots, warning of "twindemic"Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Business: Dark clouds forming in emerging markets — U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September.
  4. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 34,345,342 — Total deaths: 1,023,817 — Total recoveries: 23,890,360Map.
  5. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,279,109 — Total deaths: 207,816 — Total recoveries: 2,860,650 — Total tests: 104,845,628Map.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Is the campaign over?

Photo: Saul Loeb, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis could bring both presidential campaigns and national politics to a screeching halt with a month left in the election.

The big question: Is this a temporary disruption, or will it effectively ground the president, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
41 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Oil drops after Trump's COVID bombshell

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Oil prices fell following President Trump's middle-of-the-night announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19, adding another source of uncertainty to the market.

Where it stands: WTI is down well over 3% to the mid-$37-ish per barrel this morning after earlier dropping into the high-$36 range, while the global benchmark Brent crude has slipped back under $40.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow