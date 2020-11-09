Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Emerging market assets are back in the spotlight

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The expected gridlock in Washington and more monetary easing across the globe combined with a less antagonistic approach to countries like Mexico and China from President-elect Biden is getting asset managers excited about emerging markets again.

State of play: Fund managers at JPMorgan Asset Management say EM assets are in a “sweet spot” in the months ahead, especially bonds denominated in local currency.

  • “With the dollar depreciating in the coming quarters, EM local is one of our top trades,” Diana Amoa, who specializes in EM debt, told Bloomberg.
  • Limited fiscal spending suggests interest rates will remain lower for longer and an extended period of dollar weakness will boost bond prices and lure more investors as the desperate hunt for yield continues, she added.

Analysts are also bullish on equities.

  • "Emerging market (EM) assets should perform on improved trade sentiment, we believe, especially in Asia ex-Japan," strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute said in a note to clients.
  • "Many Asian countries have contained the virus and are ahead in the economic restart."

Yes, but: Both JPMorgan and BlackRock strategists agree that the development of the virus and possible vaccine distribution will be deciding factors for the trade.

Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone"
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in 90% of previously uninfected people and did not produce any serious safety concerns.

Why it matters: Should the results bear out, it would potentially a huge breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

How the coronavirus pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With the Masters' first-ever November start just three days away, it's a great time to look back on 2020's golf boom.

Why it matters: Golf was a physical and mental safe haven for millions of Americans with cabin fever this year, and even moderate retention of the sport's newcomers could help buoy an entire industry for years to come.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow