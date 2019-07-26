Elon Musk's transportation tunneling startup raises $120 million

Investors reportedly include 8VC, Vy Capital, Craft Ventures, Valor Capital and Steve Jurvetson's Future Ventures.

Bottom line: "In May, Boring won its first commercial transportation contract, a $48.7 million mile-long project to shuttle visitors around the Las Vegas Convention Center. The project will provide an important test of whether it can really dig more cheaply than competitors and navigate the government bureaucracy involved in municipal projects," says Bloomberg.