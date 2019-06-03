Elon Musk claims Tesla's pickup will cost less than $50,000

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made some news in his newly posted interview with the Tesla-focused "Ride the Lightning" podcast, when he said the company's planned pickup truck will cost less than $50,000, InsideEVs reports.

Why it matters: Pickups are hugely popular, so the ability of automakers to penetrate that market with electrics will ultimately be an important part of the wider effort to push cars with plugs into the mainstream.