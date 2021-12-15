Elon Musk says Tesla will accept Dogecoin for merchandise

Elon Musk says Tesla will experiment with accepting the cryptocurrency Dogecoin for merchandise — but he didn't mention cars.

Why it matters: Musk has 66.5 million Twitter followers, and his continuing embrace of crypto helps fuel alternative finance.

Musk tweeted: "Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes."

Dogecoin (pronounced DOHJ-coin) raced up after the tweet, Reuters reports.

Musk's tweets on Dogecoin, which started as a joke, have helped the meme coin soar 5,859% over the past year, according to Coinbase data.

Backstory: Tesla said in February that it had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, and reported $1.26 billion in "digital assets" at the end of Q3.