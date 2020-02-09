50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Warren: "I've been winning unwinnable fights all of my life"

Axios

Sen. Elizabeth Warren argued on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that she's the candidate who can defeat President Trump in November, dismissing Democratic pessimism amid a record-high approval rating for Trump and a booming economy.

What she's saying: "I'm the only one in this race now who has beaten an incumbent Republican any time in the last 30 years. The way I look at this is that people say 'this race is unwinnable' or 'that person can't win' — right up until you jump in the fight, you persist, and you win. And that's what I'm going to do."

The big picture: After finishing a disappointing third in Iowa, Warren must have a strong showing in the New Hampshire primary if her campaign is to be viable long-term. She has pitched herself as the unity candidate between the progressive and moderate wings of the party, and she made her case as a capitalist reformer on ABC two days before the must-win primary:

"I am a capitalist. I believe in markets. ... There are areas where markets don't work, like in health care and in education, but there are a lot of areas where markets do work. And that's what gives us innovation and that's what creates opportunity and that's what can grow wealth. But markets need rules. Markets without rules are theft."

Go deeper ... Bernie Sanders: There's a difference between "my socialism and Trump's socialism"

Go deeper

Axios

Elizabeth Warren: Bernie Sanders said a woman couldn't win in 2020

2020 candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the July Democratic presidential debate in Detroit. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement Monday that her Democratic presidential rival Sen. Bernie Sanders told her during a December 2018 meeting that a woman could not win in 2020.

Why it matters: Warren issued the statement after facing backlash for not commenting on reports from anonymous sources that Sanders had made the comments. He denied making the claim.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 14, 2020
Orion RummlerUrsula Perano

CNN post-debate audio reveals details of tense Sanders and Warren exchange

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told 2020 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders after the seventh Democratic debate, "I think you called me a liar on national TV," CNN audio broadcast Wednesday indicates.

Go deeperArrowJan 16, 2020
Jacob Knutson

CNN: Sanders told Warren in 2018 that a woman couldn't win in 2020

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in July 2019. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren during a private 2018 meeting that a woman couldn't win the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported Monday.

The state of play: The report comes two days after the Sanders campaign distributed scripts for volunteers that argued that Warren is "bringing no new bases into the Democratic Party," and that "people who support her are highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what."

Go deeperArrowJan 13, 2020