Warren: "I've been winning unwinnable fights all of my life"

Sen. Elizabeth Warren argued on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that she's the candidate who can defeat President Trump in November, dismissing Democratic pessimism amid a record-high approval rating for Trump and a booming economy.

What she's saying: "I'm the only one in this race now who has beaten an incumbent Republican any time in the last 30 years. The way I look at this is that people say 'this race is unwinnable' or 'that person can't win' — right up until you jump in the fight, you persist, and you win. And that's what I'm going to do."

The big picture: After finishing a disappointing third in Iowa, Warren must have a strong showing in the New Hampshire primary if her campaign is to be viable long-term. She has pitched herself as the unity candidate between the progressive and moderate wings of the party, and she made her case as a capitalist reformer on ABC two days before the must-win primary:

"I am a capitalist. I believe in markets. ... There are areas where markets don't work, like in health care and in education, but there are a lot of areas where markets do work. And that's what gives us innovation and that's what creates opportunity and that's what can grow wealth. But markets need rules. Markets without rules are theft."

Go deeper ... Bernie Sanders: There's a difference between "my socialism and Trump's socialism"