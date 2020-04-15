1 hour ago - Health

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' trial delayed due to coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Holmes and her lawyers in November 2019. Photo: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' trial for allegedly defrauding investors, patients and doctors via the blood-testing company has been rescheduled from August until at least Oct. 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stat reports.

Why it matters: The trial is one of the first high-profile legal cases to be delayed after more than 40 states have issued stay-at-home orders.

  • U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila said during a status conference Wednesday that he would consider moving the trial back to early 2021 if the coronavirus remains a threat later this year.
  • Holmes' lawyers had pushed for the trial to be delayed in a memo earlier this week, saying that they have previously faced "crowds of onlookers who have often approached and even touched counsel and the defendant during entry to the building."

The backdrop: Holmes and former Theranos president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani were indicted in 2018 on counts of conspiracy and wire fraud.

