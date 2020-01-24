Elijah Cummings book set to come out this summer

A book that was mostly written by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, and worked on by his widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings after his death, is set to be released on June 30, AP reports.

The big picture: “We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Our Democracy” offers perspective from Cummings' personal life, including 23 years in Congress. He was chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee, which was partly responsible for conducting impeachment proceedings against President Trump.