Wearable defibrillator maker Element Science raises $146 million

Element Science, a San Francisco-based developer of wearable cardioverter defibrillators, raised $146 million in Series C funding co-led by Deerfield Healthcare and Qiming Venture Partners US.

Why it matters: The U.S. mortality rate from cardiovascular disease has stalled out, after decades of rapid descent. There had been a widespread expectation that cancer would overtake cardio in 2020 as America's top killer, but that's begun to look less likely.

  • Other investors include Cormorant Asset Management, Invus Opportunities, Third Rock Ventures, and GV.

The bottom line: Element Sciences' "personal defibrillator is designed to detect and correct life-threatening arrhythmias in patients with an elevated, temporary risk, such as following treatment for heart failure or due to other conditions. The company estimates that more than 500,000 patients in the U.S. fit into this category on an annual basis, while sudden cardiac death kills about 325,000 people per year," writes FierceBiotech's Conor Hale.

America's addiction treatment misses the mark

Addiction treatment in the U.S. is critically necessary yet deeply flawed.

The big picture: Drug overdoses kill tens of thousands of Americans a year, but treatment is often inaccessible. The industry is also riddled with subpar care and, in some cases, fraud.

Hospitals have been preparing for coronavirus uptick

Many U.S. hospitals have been stocking extra supplies and refreshing disaster preparation plans over the past month in the event the coronavirus becomes more prominent domestically.

The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned this week that this infectious disease could spread more in the U.S., and hospitals have anticipated such scenarios.

Scientists map out and "carbon date" cancer genomes in huge studies

An international collaboration of scientists announced Wednesday they have mapped out the cancer genome and also developed a new method of "carbon dating" cancer tumors to determine what and when mutations occurred that led to a person's cancer.

Why it matters: This meta-analysis of the whole genome is the first building block of a knowledge base that the scientists hope will help clinicians determine the precise treatment needed by individual patients — assuming the costs of sequencing and running algorithm programs continue to decline.

