How electric vehicles could upend a traditional holiday travel metric

Gas prices are always front-and-center during holiday travel — AAA reports that the nationwide average, at around $2.59/gallon, is roughly where it was during last year's Thanksgiving — but the rise of electric vehicles could upend that traditional metric.

Why it matters: EVs have lower fuel costs on an annual basis, which will get more relevant as their upfront costs move closer to parity with those with internal combustion engines.

