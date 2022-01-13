Sign up for our daily briefing

Electric cars could become charging stations too

Joann Muller

Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup can top off the battery in a Mustang Mach-E. Photo: Ford

Electric vehicles will soon have "bidirectional" or two-way batteries that can turn cars into useful sources of power for your home, worksite or even another car.

Why it matters: One of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption is the lack of charging infrastructure.

  • But if you think of your car as a source of energy — not just a consumer of it — that whole calculus begins to change, says Reilly Brennan, a transportation investor at Trucks Venture Capital.

Driving the news: Ford Motor recently announced that the electric and hybrid versions of its popular F-150 pickup truck have an innovative feature that allows owners to "share" miles with other EVs by transferring power from one car's battery to another's.

  • An F-150 Lightning could add an average range of 20 miles per charging hour, for example, to a Mustang Mach-E SUV, or 13 miles of charge per hour to another F-150 Lightning.
  • Volkswagen's ID.4 electric crossover has bidirectional capability in Europe, but so far, not in the U.S.
  • The bidirectional feature could one day be common on all EVs.

Two-way batteries could address range anxiety and help people think differently about destination charging, Brennan writes in a new blog post.

  • "We'd move from planned, large gulps of 'fuel' to the freedom of ubiquitous power-sipping if we need it," he writes.
  • "Range anxiety for an individual car might persist, but the nearest charging station might be your neighbor's truck."

By the numbers: There are three times as many gas stations in the U.S. as there are charging stations.

  • But if every one of the estimated 1 million EVs on U.S. roads had a two-way battery, they would represent a charging network seven times larger than today's gas stations, says Brennan.
  • Ford plans to produce 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks a year — those trucks alone would create more "distributed power stations" than all the gas stations in America, he says.

Yes, but: There's still some engineering work to redesign battery packs and software to make sure power can flow in both directions.

  • And researchers say two-way batteries wear down faster.

The bottom line: Electric vehicles don't only have to consume energy. They could also supply power to your home during an outage or help utilities manage electricity demand during peak usage.

  • Plus, your neighbor might be grateful to borrow a few extra miles.

Go deeper

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Jan 12, 2022 - Economy & Business

The best cars of 2022 aren't the innovative EVs

Ford's Maverick, left, and Bronco were among the winners in the North American Car, Truck and Utility awards. Photo: Ford

Some of the most innovative electric vehicles we've test-driven in the past year were snubbed as 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year, announced on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The Lucid Air sedan, Rivian R1T pickup and Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover utility were all finalists for best vehicles in their category, but they lost out to traditional models from well-known brands.

  • The winners: Honda Civic (car), Ford Maverick (truck) and Ford Bronco (utility).
  • The jury: 50 leading automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada (including yours truly).

My thought bubble: The winners stood out for their value for the money and, in the case of the Bronco, technology that enabled even me to excel at off-roading.

  • Starting at $19,995, the small and efficient Maverick hybrid finally makes pickup trucks affordable for entry-level buyers, and the 11th-generation Civic is rock solid as always.

Yes, but: I was impressed by all three EV finalists, especially since Lucid and Rivian are newcomers to the industry.

  • The $169,000 Lucid Air Dream is a game-changer that could unlock more affordable electric vehicles for the masses.
  • Rivian's fresh and surprisingly capable R1T opens up a new market for electric pickup trucks.
  • And Hyundai's spacious Ioniq 5, which can charge to 80% in just 18 minutes, shows how EVs can easily fit into our lives.

The bottom line: These futuristic EVs hold promise, but it's too early to declare them winners.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
20 hours ago - Energy & Environment

White House expands clean energy push as legislation stalls

The 100-megawatt MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array is launched on June 28, 2021 in Dry Lake Valley, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The White House is rolling out new multi-agency initiatives to speed renewable power and transmission deployment at a time when Democrats' huge clean energy investment plan has stalled out in Congress.

Why it matters: President Biden has set a goal of reaching 100% carbon-free power by 2035 and accelerating job growth in low-carbon energy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
43 mins ago - Health

America rethinks its endgame for COVID

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Americans' views of life with COVID, and the ultimate goal we're trying to achieve, appear to be evolving quickly at this point in the pandemic.

The big picture: In the beginning, efforts were aimed at reducing the overall spread of COVID. Over time, the focus has shifted to preventing the worst outcomes — hospitalizations and deaths.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

