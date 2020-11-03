Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
There have been some significant voting problems thus far this Election Day, including wrongly programmed poll books in parts of Georgia. But "the whole country is not on fire," according to Kristen Clarke, president of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.