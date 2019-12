The announcement of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a former prime minister, as the winner of Algeria's presidential election was met with protests on Friday, Al Jazeera reports.

Why it matters: Tebboune will be the country's first elected president since pro-democracy protesters ousted ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April. However, many Algerians consider this election a sham since all five presidential candidates had ties to the Bouteflika and the ruling elite.