Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
A truck spraying mosquito repellent in San Salvador in August 2020. Photo: Camilo Freedman/APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images
El Salvador on Thursday became the first country in Central America to be certified malaria-free by the World Health Organization.
Why it matters: It's the 38th country to eliminate the parasitic disease that has plagued humanity for ages.
What they're saying: “Malaria has afflicted humankind for millennia, but countries like El Salvador are living proof and inspiration for all countries that we can dare to dream of a malaria-free future,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.
- “The people and the government of El Salvador, together with its health workers, have fought for decades against malaria," Dr. Francisco José Alabi Montoya, the country's health minister, said.
The big picture: The WHO grants a country a certification of malaria elimination when it has proven, beyond reasonable doubt, that the chain of indigenous
mosquito transmission has been interrupted nationwide for at least the previous three consecutive years.
- Between 1990 and 2010, the number of malaria cases in El Salvador declined from more than 9,000 to 26.
- The country has reported no indigenous cases of the disease since 2017, according to the WHO.
Malaria still afflicts millions of people around the world every year.
- The disease infected 228 million people and killed an estimated 405,000 in 2018, according to WHO records.
- The WHO warned in 2020 that the coronavirus pandemic may exacerbate malaria deaths in some parts of the world.