The National Rifle Associated tweeted its condolences Sunday to those affected by mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, but it said it would not participate in the "politicizing of these tragedies."

Why it matters: Per, the New York Times, political momentum in the gun control debate has shifted in the year leading up to the weekend's mass shootings, amid NRA in-fighting. Gun control advocates and leading Democrats, including 2020 candidates have pointed to the latest tragedies in their call for tighter weapons restrictions.