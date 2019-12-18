Judge grants government rights to proceeds from Snowden book, speeches

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the government is entitled to any proceeds from speeches and a book authored by National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Snowden is currently living under asylum in Russia after the government unsealed espionage charges against him in 2013 for leaking classified information. The Justice Department has argued that its inability to prosecute Snowden justifies halting the royalties he's reaped from what may be the largest security breach in U.S. history, per the Post.