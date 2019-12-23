Study: Educational apps can help children learn, but with some limitations

Yes, but: There is no evidence of the effectiveness of apps trying to improve social communication skills in children with autism spectrum disorder, according to a study of more than 4,000 participants published Monday in the American Academy of Pediatrics.

More research is needed to evaluate both the potential and the limitations of educational apps to support early learning.

Several past studies have tried to measure children's increasing exposure to screen time, but never on the effect of interactive content on the education of children.

