Economists get more bullish on 2021 U.S. growth

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A group of top economists have perked up their expectations for U.S. growth next year, predicting the economy will bounce back to its 2019 level earlier than expected.

What's happening: The National Association for Business Economics released its latest outlook showing 73% of panelists believe that the economy will have returned to pre-pandemic GDP levels by the second half of 2021.

  • That's a notable improvement from August when more than 60% of the group's economists predicted U.S. GDP would remain below its 2019 level until at least 2022, with nearly 50% expecting the rebound wouldn't happen until the second quarter.
  • Just 18% now expect it will take until the first half of 2022 for the economy to reach its 2019 size.

What they're saying: “NABE panelists have become more optimistic, on balance, with nearly one-third revising their outlook higher based on recent news of effective vaccines,” NABE survey chair Holly Wade said in a statement.

  • “Just over one-third of respondents anticipate more downside risk to economic growth in 2021," said Wade, executive director at NFIB Research Center.
  • “Panelists point to a second wave of COVID-19 cases as their main concern.”

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The world has a weak dollar problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Even after sinking by 13% since its March peak and coming off its worst week in a month, the dollar's downward spiral has gone largely unmentioned by central banks. But that could change as the values of many major currencies have strengthened to their highest levels in years against the greenback.

Why it matters: The dollar's decline could add significant challenges to the recovery of export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, which prefer weaker currencies that make their products more attractive to foreign buyers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

EU adopts human rights sanctions framework styled after Magnitsky Act

European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The European Union has officially adopted a sanctions regime that would implement travel bans and asset freezes against those found responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, torture, extrajudicial killings and other human rights abuses, the leaders of the bloc's 27 countries announced Monday.

Why it matters: The EU is the world’s largest single market area and a leading promoter of democratic values, but has been criticized in the past for its failures to put teeth into its calls for the protection of human rights.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's post-election stock bump tops Trump's

Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Stocks rose faster in the one month of trading following the 2020 election than in the month of trading that followed the 2016 election.

Between the lines: There are many macro differences between the 2016 and 2020 periods, most notably the pandemic, but both elections took place amid bull markets.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)