56 mins ago - Economy & Business

EBay to pick buyer for its classified ads unit

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

EBay's board of directors will meet Friday to pick a buyer for the company's classified ads business, which could fetch between $8 billion and $10 billion.

Why it matters: This would be yet another big-money example of activist investor Elliott Management getting what it wants. Elliott in January 2019 began urging eBay to restructure, including by separating its classified and StubHub units from its flagship marketplace platform. EBay completed its StubHub sale this past February, just before the pandemic eviscerated the live events industry.

  • Contenders: Dutch conglomerate Prosus made the highest offer, per Bloomberg, but faces rival bids from Norwegian classifieds firm Adevinta and a private equity group that includes the Blackstone Group, Hellman & Friedman, and Permira.

The bottom line: "Ebay’s classified business includes brands such as Gumtree and Kijiji and offers online ads to more than 1,000 cities around the world. The unit posted an operating income of $83 million in the first quarter of 2020, with revenues of $248 million," reports Reuters.

16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jamaal Bowman unseats veteran Rep. Eliot Engel in New York primary

Jamaal Bowman. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Progressive challenger Jamaal Bowman has defeated House Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel in New York's 16th congressional district's Democratic primary, which took place on June 23, according to an AP call of the race on Friday.

Why it matters: It's the biggest upset of the 2020 House primary cycle thus far.

52 mins ago - Economy & Business

It's the corporate debt market's turn to ignore the real economy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The corporate debt market is beginning to follow the public equity market's lead in decoupling from the real economy.

Why it matters: Private equity and its lenders spent 2009 staring into the abyss. In 2020, they're just pretending it doesn't exist.

Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Driving may never fully bounce back

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Increased working from home and use of e-commerce will be "powerful and enduring" in the U.S. — potentially enough to reduce auto miles traveled by up to 9% going forward, according to a new KPMG analysis.

Why it matters: The behavioral changes that stick around once the coronavirus crisis passes will affect power use, driving levels and oil demand — with repercussions for all those industries.

