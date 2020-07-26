50 mins ago - World

Ceasefire between Ukraine, Russian-backed rebels set to begin at midnight

Tanks belonging to the Donetsk People's Republic. Photo: Valentin Sprinchak\TASS via Getty Images

Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine are set to begin a "full and comprehensive" ceasefire at midnight on Monday, AP reports.

Why it matters: The Ukrainian government says that the ceasefire, if upheld, could “pave the way for implementing other clauses” of the 2015 Minsk peace deal, which largely ended major combat but hasn't stopped sporadic clashes between the sides.

  • 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which stems from Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and its support for the Ukrainian separatists.
  • The parties reached a deal for the new ceasefire on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a phone call on Sunday and stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached at December's peace summit in Paris.

Orion Rummler
Updated 2 mins ago - Health

16 states set single-day coronavirus records last week

Data: COVID Tracking Project and state health department data compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti and Naema Ahmed/Axios

16 states week set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. Eight states surpassed records set the previous week.

The big picture: California has topped Florida and New York in reporting the most cases of any state in the country.

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 16,128,334 — Total deaths: 646,812 — Total recoveries — 9,300,881Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 4,212,057 — Total deaths: 146,732 — Total recoveries: 1,279,414 — Total tested: 50,635,683Map.
  3. World: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus.
  4. Health: Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed — Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  5. Congress: Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers" — White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
Fadel Allassan
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge for final time

The body of the late Rep. John Lewis was transported Sunday across the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where the civil rights icon first helped lead a march for voting rights in 1965.

Why it matters: The march, in which Lewis and other activists were beaten by police officers who attacked them with clubs, became known as "Bloody Sunday" and was a critical turning point in the civil rights movement. The event helped lead to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

