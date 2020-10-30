14 dead after earthquake hits parts of Turkey and Greece

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Search and rescue workers searching the debris of buildings in Izmir, Turkey, on Oct. 30. Photo: Halil Fidan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
At least 14 people were killed when a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea rattled parts of Turkey and Greece on Friday, the New York Times reports.
The big picture: Turkish officials said the quake killed at least 12 people and injured more than 600 others in the country, per NYT. Several buildings in the city of Izmir had been damaged, including multiple apartment buildings.