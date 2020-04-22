46 mins ago - Energy & Environment

UN: Tie coronavirus bailouts to sustainable energy

Ben Geman

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The UN's Earth Day message calls on governments to do something that's not happening in America: Attach green strings to public aid for corporations in coronavirus rescue packages.

What they're saying: "[W]here taxpayers’ money is used to rescue businesses, it needs to be tied to achieving green jobs and sustainable growth," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in prepared remarks.

Catch up quick: Republicans rebuffed a Democratic push to tie billions of dollars in airline assistance to new emissions mandates in the "phase 3" coronavirus rescue package a few weeks back.

The big picture: That's just one part of Guterres' much wider set of recommendations to "protect our planet from both the coronavirus and the existential threat of climate disruption."

  • More broadly, it calls for using the huge pandemic economic rescue packages to "deliver new jobs and businesses through a clean, green transition."
  • Another pillar in the six-part plank is that "public funds should be used to invest in the future, not the past, and flow to sustainable sectors and projects that help the environment and the climate."

The intrigue: This comes as the White House is weighing options to aid U.S. oil producers in dire straits as the pandemic crushes demand and prices collapse.

  • Politico, which obtained the remarks early, casts the speech as a direct challenge to the Trump administration.

Go deeper: Imagining a new energy normal after coronavirus

Go deeper

Ben Geman

Scientists and climate experts endorse Joe Biden for president

Photo: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Over 50 scientists, including prominent climate experts, are out with an open letter endorsing Joe Biden just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Biden is seeking to consolidate support among progressives who prefer Sen. Bernie Sanders' more aggressive climate platform.

Go deeperArrowApr 21, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Rebecca Falconer

Trump says Harvard "is going to return" stimulus money

President Trump during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Harvard issued a statement denying the university had accepted stimulus money meant for small businesses after President Trump said Tuesday the school should return federal funding.

Driving the news: A reporter asked at Tuesday's White House briefing if other big businesses would be asked to return federal government dollars after Shake Shack announced Sunday the chain would hand back its entire $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan. "Harvard’s going to pay back the money," Trump said.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Cuomo predicts 20% cuts to schools and hospitals without federal relief

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday that his state is projecting it will need to cut funding for schools, local governments and hospitals by 20% if it doesn't get relief money from the federal government in the next coronavirus bill.

Why it matters: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month did not provide money for state and local governments, which have faced massive revenue shortfalls as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Go deeperArrowApr 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy