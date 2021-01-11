Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Analysts ramp up their Q4 earnings targets

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Equity analysts raised their earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, to $36.93 from $36.10, as optimism continues to rise.

What it means: Q4 was the second straight quarter in which Wall Street analysts have raised their earnings expectations, a reversal of the typical trend.

The big picture: Q4 was just the fourth quarter since Q4 2010 in which EPS estimates have increased during the quarter.

By the numbers: "During the past five years, the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during a quarter has been 4.5%," FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters points out in a note to clients.

  • "During the past ten years (40 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during a quarter has been 4.2%. During the past fifteen years (60 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during a quarter has been 5.2%."

Yes, but: "[I]t should be noted that analysts made substantial cuts to EPS estimates for Q4 during the second and third quarters (March 31 to September 30). During this period, the Q4 bottom-up EPS estimate declined by 17.4% (to 36.10 from $43.73)."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Criticism of the Fed is going mainstream

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Big names in the world of finance are beginning to call out the Fed and other central banks for their role in ramping up economic inequality and manipulating financial markets — a departure from the praise they received for most of last year.

Why it matters: Wall Street was the only pillar of solid support. Most Americans say they don't trust the Fed and politicians look to be taking aim at the central bank for overreaching with its unprecedented actions in March.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden taps veteran career diplomat William Burns to lead CIA

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate William Burns, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a career diplomat for over 30 years, to serve as director of the CIA, the transition confirmed Monday.

Why. it matters: If confirmed, Burns would be the first career diplomat to lead the agency. Burns served the State Department in a number of posts around the world from the Reagan to the Obama administrations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJim VandeHei
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Growing GOP problem: Powerlessness

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Republicans are losing power where power matters most at the national level: in politics, media, technology and the workplace.

Why it matters: Republicans often felt mistreated when they had real power in the form of the presidency and Senate. Watch Fox News or listen to Ben Shapiro, and you will see and hear how this new isolation will feed Republican worries and grievances in the months ahead.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

