1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Earnings are beating expectations, but fundamentals remain weak

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

So far, second quarter earnings "have resoundingly beaten estimates," FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters notes.

The big picture: With 9% of S&P 500 companies reporting so far, 73% have reported a positive EPS surprise and 78% have reported a positive revenue surprise.

But, but but: Earnings are still on pace to decline 44% in Q2, which would mark the largest year-over-year decline for the index since Q4 2008 (-69.1%).

Below the surface: The estimated net profit margin for the S&P 500 for the first quarter is 7.1% — the lowest net profit margin reported by the index since Q4 2009 and well below the 5-year average of 10.6%, according to FactSet.

State of play: All eleven S&P 500 sectors are reporting, or are projected to report, a year-over-year decline in net profit margins in the second quarter.

  • Analysts expect net profit margins to improve gradually over the next three quarters, however, they are not projecting year-over-year improvement until Q1 2021.

Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 14,730,716— Total deaths: 610,587 — Total recoveries — 8,323,901Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 3,831,450 — Total deaths: 140,909 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable."
  4. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  5. World: EU leaders reach historic deal on $857 billion recovery package — The state of the global race for a vaccine.
  6. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
Amy Harder
27 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Apple vows to be carbon neutral by 2030

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple aims to ensure that within 10 years every product it sells will have a net zero impact on climate change, the tech giant announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The new goal is the latest by global technology companies looking to go big on climate change even while they face growing scrutiny over the main thrust of their businesses, namely antitrust concerns.

Kendall Baker
40 mins ago - Sports

California delays high school sports until December

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The fall high school sports season in California will be postponed until at least December, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday.

The state of play: The three typical high school sports seasons — fall, winter and spring — will be played between December and June and compressed into either fall or spring seasons.

