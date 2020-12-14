Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Early voting begins in Georgia's key Senate runoffs

Voters line outside the High Museum polling station in Atlanta, Georgia on the first day of voting in the state's Senate runoffs. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

People lined up outside polling places across Georgia on Monday for the first day of early voting in the state's two runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

The big picture: More than 1.2 million people have already requested mail-in absentee ballots and more than 260,000 have returned them as of Monday, per data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

  • Absentee voting was key to Biden's victory in the state, where Democrats, largely led by Stacey Abrams launched massive get-out-the-vote efforts.
  • Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are fighting to keep their seats against Democrat challengers, Rev. Raphael Warnock. and Jon Ossoff.
  • Democrats are looking to gain the two seats for a 50-50 split in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris breaking any ties.
  • Which party controls the Senate will determine how easily President-elect Joe Biden is able to get his agenda through.

What they're saying: “It looks like we’re going to have a high-turnout election,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, told the Wall Street Journal Monday.

  • “I would encourage all the candidates to make sure that they run hard, because we don’t have a runoff after the runoff. This is it," added Raffensperger, who has come under fire from fellow Republicans for standing by the results of the presidential election, including President Trump.
  • Loeffler tweeted Monday: "EARLY VOTING IS UNDERWAY! Find your polling location. Make a plan. And let’s save the American Dream!"
  • Warnock said on Twitter that only "in America is my story even possible. While it was humbling to vote for myself today, there’s more than a name on the ballot. Health care is on the ballot. A livable wage is on the ballot. Voting rights are on the ballot. So make a plan to vote today, and let’s win."
  • Perdue, on an early vote tour, tweeted, "The stakes are too high to sit this one out — we need EVERY Republican to show up. Vote early starting today!"
  • Ossoff echoed Warnock’s message in a video posted to Twitter. “Make a plan to vote for health, jobs and justice. Let’s make a difference for the people.

The state of play: Early voting in the state ends Dec. 31.

  • There will be fewer early voting sites in some parts of the state than in the general election, angering some voting rights groups, per CNN.
  • Election day is Jan. 5.

Worth noting: Some Republicans are concerned that Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud, including in Georgia, and his attacks on the state's Republican governor may hurt the party in January.

Axios
Dec 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Some House Republicans plan last ditch challenge to election results during Electoral College tally

Rep. Mo Brooks. Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Several Trump allies, led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), plan to challenge the election results on Jan. 6, when Congress convenes to officially tally the votes from the Electoral College and certify Joe Biden as the president-elect.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to concede the election and has repeated false allegations of mass voter fraud while losing dozens of court cases. The challenges Brooks plans to bring up in Congress are extremely unlikely to change the outcome, but they will be another high profile effort on the part of some Republicans to invalidate millions of votes to overturn the election.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fears mount of potential violence as Electoral College casts its votes

Trump supporters at a "Stop the Steal" rally at the Michigan Capitol in November. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky.

Rhetoric by President Trump and his allies seeking to undermine the integrity of the election is fueling potential violence against public servants, with fears running especially high as the Electoral College meets Monday to further cement Joe Biden's victory.

Driving the news: As Michigan electors meet on Monday to hand Biden his 16 electoral votes, state Senate and House offices will be closed due to “credible threats of violence,” according to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R).

Orion Rummler
Dec 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander: Trump should "put the country first" and congratulate Biden

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) called on President Trump to accept his defeat in the election on "Meet the Press" Sunday, adding that there should be no doubt Joe Biden won after the Electoral College votes for the president and vice president on Monday.

What he's saying: "It looks very much like the electors will vote for Joe Biden," Alexander said. "And when they do, I hope that he puts the country first — I mean, the president — that he takes pride in his considerable accomplishments, that he congratulates the president-elect and he helps him get off to a good start, especially in the middle of this pandemic."

