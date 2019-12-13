Duquesne's men's basketball team is off to an undefeated start without a home gym

Only five D-I men's college basketball teams remain undefeated: No. 3 Ohio State (9-0), No. 12 Auburn (8-0), No. 25 San Diego State (10-0), unranked Liberty (11-0) and unranked Duquesne (8-0).

What's happening: The Pittsburgh-based program is off to its best start in nearly half a century, and while the schedule hasn't been all that difficult, the Dukes have overcome a rather unique challenge: no home gym.