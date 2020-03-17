1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison

Rashaan Ayesh

Duncan Hunter. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

Ex-California GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced on Tuesday by a federal judge to 11 months in prison for stealing and misspending campaign funds, AP reports.

The state of play: Hunter also received three years of supervised probation. His attorney requesting home confinement for his client, citing his prior service as a Marine.

Hunter resigned from his congressional post earlier this year after pleading guilty to the charges. Hunter changed his "not guilty" plea six months after his wife Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to the couple's co-indictment on federal corruption charges and she agreed to testify against him.

The big picture: The congressman and his wife were indicted on more than 60 charges concerning allegations they used $250,000 in campaign money for personal expenses and for falsifying campaign finance records.

Go deeper: GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter submits letter of resignation

Go deeper

Axios

Timeline: The major developments in the college admissions scandal

Michelle Janavs, whose family owns food manufacturing company Chef America, maker of Hot Pockets. Photo:
Boston Globe / Contributor

In what Department of Justice prosecutors have called the biggest admissions scam in U.S. history, parents allegedly bribed coaches and paid for forged standardized tests in a conspiracy to get their children into elite American colleges.

Driving the news: Michelle Janavs, whose family created Hot Pockets, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months in prison for agreeing to pay $300,000 in bribes to get her two daughters into universities.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 25, 2020 - Economy & Business
Marisa Fernandez

All the Trump associates convicted or sentenced in the Mueller investigation

Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was sentenced to 4o months in prison for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Why it matters: Stone is the seventh person to be convicted and sentenced for crimes unearthed by former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. His case has been at the heart of ongoing tensions between President Trump and his Justice Department.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jim VandeHei

Donald Trump Jr. says he'll debate Hunter Biden and release his taxes

In an interview for "Axios on HBO," Donald Trump Jr. told me he wants to debate Hunter Biden over who has benefited more financially from their father's government service.

Driving the news: "We can go full transparency, we show everything, and we can talk about all of the places where I am supposedly grifting but Hunter Biden isn't," said the president's eldest son, who still runs the Trump Organization with his brother Eric.

Go deeperArrowMar 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy