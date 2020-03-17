Former Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison

Ex-California GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced on Tuesday by a federal judge to 11 months in prison for stealing and misspending campaign funds, AP reports.

The state of play: Hunter also received three years of supervised probation. His attorney requesting home confinement for his client, citing his prior service as a Marine.

Hunter resigned from his congressional post earlier this year after pleading guilty to the charges. Hunter changed his "not guilty" plea six months after his wife Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to the couple's co-indictment on federal corruption charges and she agreed to testify against him.

The big picture: The congressman and his wife were indicted on more than 60 charges concerning allegations they used $250,000 in campaign money for personal expenses and for falsifying campaign finance records.

