Under new bill, states and towns could set their own drone rules

The good: States, cities and tribes could tailor drone activity to local needs and preferences.

The bad: The changes risk creating new complications for companies operating drones in many locations for delivery or inspection.

Details: The legislation, which Lee's office says he intends to introduce Wednesday, would allow property owners to control 200 feet of airspace above their land, and give states and local governments jurisdiction over the 200 feet above state or local-owned land.

Above that line, existing FAA rules would kick in.

The big picture: The conservative senator cites federalist principles as a key motivator for the proposal.

Flashback: In 2017, Lee co-sponsored the Drone Federalism Act, which had similar aims. The bill never got anywhere.