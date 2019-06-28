What we're driving: Audi RS 5 Sportback

This week I'm driving the sweet Audi RS 5 Sportback, a high-performance sedan with room for 5 and plenty of cargo. It's a car that is somehow practical and exhilarating at the same time.
The big picture: Gearheads will rave about its performance — the power of the 444-hp, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, the sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, and the precision handling on tight turns.
But the RS 5's advanced driver assistance features shouldn't be overlooked.
- Audi's pre-sense systems tighten the seatbelts and automatically close the windows and moonroof to protect passengers if a crash is imminent.
- The RS 5 Driver Assistance package ($3,700) adds active lane assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go traffic jam assist, and a head-up display that recognizes traffic signs.
- New for 2019: The RS 5 can automatically steer the car into parallel or perpendicular parking spaces (the driver controls the pedals and gear shifter).
My thought bubble: I've driven quite a few Audi models lately and I've noticed a big improvement in their lane-keeping systems. When the feature was first introduced a few years back, I felt like I was wrestling for control of the car.
- The new lane-keeping assist feature is a gentle nudge back in the lane that inspires confidence, not fear that you'll run off the road.
The bottom line: Audi's RS 5 Sportback starts at $74,200, but add all the bells and whistles, including the $5,500 black optic carbon package on my loaner, and you'll be forking over $100,000.