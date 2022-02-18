Sign up for our daily briefing

DraftKings prepared to keep spending for growth

Pete Gannon

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Investors seem to be asking for the over/under on when an online sportsbook can start making money. DraftKings today reported fourth quarter results and laid out a long-term vision for profitability, but investors balked — sending shares down more than 21%.

Why it matters: Online sports betting is a huge and growing market, but competition is fierce. And every time new revenue opportunities open up — like additional states legalizing sports gambling — companies are prepared to spend big for new customers, in the form of advertising and promotions.

The big picture: DraftKings sees a two- to three-year path to profitability each time it launches in a new state, executives said on the company’s conference call today.

  • That means that with every launch, like in New York and Louisiana last month, it assumes that for at least two years it'll invest more money than it expects to generate in the state.
  • Sportsbooks have been spending heavily on promotions to lure new customers. For example, Caesars recently ran a promotion when it launched in New York matching new customers' first deposit up to $3,000.
  • DraftKings currently operates a sportsbook in only 17 states, so there is plenty more room to grow.

Context: DraftKings said that as of today, 10 states are either already contributing to profits, or are on track to this year.

  • It said it would have booked an adjusted profit by the end of this year if it hadn’t launched in New York and Louisiana — which pushed back its timeline for profitability to the end of 2023.
  • That forecast takes into account expectations for the further legalization of online sports books over the next two years.

Yes, but: DraftKings and its competitors aren’t the first companies to chase revenue before profit — and there's no doubt its expansion is generating sales.

  • In the fourth quarter, before its launch in New York and Louisiana, DraftKings grew revenue 47% from the prior year, to $473 million.
  • It also raised revenue guidance for the next full year to between $1.85 billion and $2 billion, compared to the $1.29 billion it generated last year.

New York's launch was particularly eventful.

  • When it launched on January 8, it acquired 100,000 first time paid bettors in less than a day. It took it 17 days to do that in Arizona, 170 days for New Jersey, 312 days for Pennsylvania and 344 days for Indiana, the company said today.

The bottom line: Don't expect the promotions to stop anytime soon. Online sportsbooks know they need to spend for your business.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he's "convinced" Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden said Friday that he is "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, and that U.S. intelligence indicates he will target Kyiv — the capital and a city of 2.8 million people.

Why it matters: U.S. officials are now certain that Russia is planning not just a small invasion to take territory in eastern Ukraine, but a large-scale attack that could topple the Ukrainian government and cause massive devastation across the country.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Noah Garfinkel
2 hours ago - World

White House believes Russia is behind cyberattacks in Ukraine

General view of the port from a park on February 18, 2022 in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

The U.S. believes Russia is responsible for recent cyberattacks in Ukraine, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger said at the White House press briefing on Friday.

Why it matters: The U.S. has warned that Russian cyberattacks could precede or be coordinated in tandem with a military invasion. The targeting of Ukraine's defense ministry and several banks marked the largest denial-of-service attack in the country's history, per Axios' Zachary Basu.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Canadian police arrest dozens in trucker protests

Police and a tow truck begin to clear demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2022

Ottawa police announced Friday it has arrested 70 people involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests, and has towed 21 vehicles.

The big picture: Protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers coming in from the U.S. and to other pandemic restrictions. Demonstrations have since spread to the rest of the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

