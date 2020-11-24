Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Dow hits 30,000 for the first time

A trader outside the New York Stock Exchange in early November. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 30,000 for the first time ever on Tuesday.

Between the lines: The milestone is symbolic — the Dow hitting 30,001, for instance, is no less significant. However, it underscores the stock market's meteoric rebound from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic: just 8 months ago, the Dow traded below 19,000.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianShawna Chen
24 mins ago - World

America's Chinese communities struggle with online disinformation

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Disinformation has proliferated on Chinese-language websites and platforms like WeChat that are popular with Chinese speakers in the U.S., just as it has on English-language websites.

Why it matters: There are fewer fact-checking sites and other sources of reliable information in Chinese, making it even harder to push back against disinformation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Essential workers are likely to get vaccine priority.
  2. Health: What overwhelmed hospitals look like.
  3. World: U.S. hotspots far outpacing Europe's — Business activity is plunging in Europe as COVID-19 cases rise.
  4. Economy: Airlines push for "COVID-free passports."
  5. 1 🦃 thing: Axios-Ipsos poll: 6 in 10 Americans are dialing back Thanksgiving plans.
Go deeper (1 min. read)
Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pennsylvania certifies Biden's victory

Photo: Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pennsylvania officials on Tuesday certified the state's presidential election results, making President-elect Joe Biden's win in the key battleground official.

Why it matters: The move deals another blow to President Trump's failed efforts to block certification in key swing states that he lost to Biden. It also comes one day after officials voted to certify Biden's victory in Michigan.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

